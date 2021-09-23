Eagles' Nick Sirianni sports 'Beat Dallas' shirt ahead of Monday Night Football showdown

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't won in Dallas since 2017.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coach Nick Sirianni is throwing himself right into the fire of this heated Eagles-Cowboys rivalry ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup next week.

Sirianni came out for his press conference Thursday sporting a "Beat Dallas" shirt. Not only does Sirianni plan to wear this shirt the entire week leading up to Monday Night Football in Dallas, but he gave the shirt to every player, every coach and even his wife and kids.

"Yeah, you can definitely feel it. I can't tell you how many times since I've been here having an interaction with a fan, it's like, 'Hey, beat Dallas.' And I think that's really cool. I think that's awesome," said Sirianni. "So, I really love the fact that I'm able to partake in this rivalry, and it means a lot to the city, to our team. It means a lot to this building."

The Eagles coach also showed the team a video of the history of the Eagles and Cowboys rivalry before practice to make sure everyone is up to speed on what this means to Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts says he's aware of what this means to the city and they will do everything in their power to come home with a win Monday night.

The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since 2017. It's a streak they hope to end.



Sirianni says he's not worried about giving the Cowboys any bulletin board material.

"I'm sure they're going to have the picture of this shirt on there and that's fine. This is about a great rivalry and that means a lot to this city. That means a lot to our building," Sirianni says.

