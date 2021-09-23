Three and Out: Ron Jaworski on Jalen Hurts vs. Dallas, Eagles injury replacements

PHILADELPH (WPVI) -- Coming off a disappointing loss in the home opener, the Philadelphia Eagles head to Dallas to face the rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football (8:20 p.m.; ESPN, PHL17).Before kickoff, we asked our Eagles expert Ron Jaworski how the Birds can get Jalen Hurts rolling again, how to stop the Cowboys' explosive attack and how the Birds will replace injured stars Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks.Plus, Jaws' final prediction and why Miles Sanders could ball out.Watch this week's Three and Out in the video above.How Jalen can Hurt the BoysDefense's focus: Dak or the run game?How will the Eagles replace Brandon BrooksRunning back Miles SandersEagles 28, Cowboys 24