The Philadelphia Eagles have a loaded roster. But can they rely on Jalen Hurts to lead the way?

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Howie Roseman has already gotten a lot of praise for the Eagles' draft and offseason acquisitions but his latest addition is earning even more rave reviews for filling a big-time need.

The Eagles signed cornerback James Bradberry to a 1 year, $10 million contract on Tuesday -- a huge piece of the 2022 puzzle.

Bradberry is a former Pro Bowler who was released by the Giants last week and tallied 10 INTs over the past three seasons.

Pair him up with Pro Bowler Darius Slay and let's just say I wouldn't want to throw on those two guys.

So with a dynamic pair of cornerbacks, a massive stud on the defensive line in Jordan Davis, a linebacker they stole in the 3rd round in Nakobe Dean, plus A.J. Brown to go with DeVonta Smith, it appears the Eagles have all the weapons they need to be one of the top teams in the NFC.

The lone remaining question: Can Jalen Hurts emerge as the right fit to lead them?

There's more pressure on Hurts than anyone this season given all the additions that Roseman made to give this team a legitimate chance.

Can he prove he's a franchise player?

It's basically a one-year audition.

Lead the team deep into the playoffs and Hurts gets a contract extension and becomes their guy.

If he fails, the Eagles look elsewhere via the draft or free agency for their next quarterback of the future.

Hurts is a dark horse candidate to win NFL MVP with 40-1 odds.

That's up from 50-1 last month. People are betting on Hurts. Eagles fans, are you?
