Super Bowl bound: Philadelphia Eagles fans are flying high after NFC Championship win

The City of Brotherly Love is now home to the NFC Champions. On Sunday night, the celebrations were epic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The next two weeks will be a mix of excitement and anxiety as Philadelphia Eagles fans wait for Super Bowl LVII.

"Everything is going their way! Hopefully, the magic will continue for a few more weeks," Rick Clancy of Northern Liberties is saying what we all feel.

"My friends all went down to Broad Street last night to party. I think one of them was on the poles, too," said Lucas Dimayuga.

The biodegradable grease used by Philadelphia police to coat the light poles didn't prevent the bravest of revelers from giving it a shot.

"The energy was amazing, it's definitely a Philly thing. That's all I can say," said Drexel freshman Amina Ibrahim

Along Boyer Street in East Mount Airy, Jean Miller and Craig Heim's home is decked out in green and black.

"You don't know how hard these are to come by," Said Jean, pointing to her 8-foot blowup Eagles player.

"Eagles being in the Super Bowl is just unbelievable and our little part of it is just our neighborhood contribution," said Craig.

The neighborhood feel across Philadelphia is a little bit stronger today. Our bond strengthened behind a common goal.

"It lifts up the whole spirit of the whole city," said Kelly Harris.