Philadelphia Eagles to host New York Giants at the Linc on Christmas Day 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 1:49PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The full 2023 NFL schedule won't be released for another day, but we already know of one date Eagles fans will be circling on their calendar.

The team announced Wednesday that the Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

It's certainly possible the game will have major playoff implications.

The Giants were a surprise last season, making a playoff run that ended when they fell to the Eagles in the divisional round.

And, of course, the Eagles went all the way to the Super Bowl.

We will have the full Eagles schedule when it is released Thursday night on 6abc.com.

