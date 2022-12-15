Philadelphia Eagles just 'getting the car gassed up' on road to Super Bowl

The Eagles are checking off goals by the week. But nothing matters to this squad until it accomplishes its ultimate goal in February.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The focus of this week's Sports Flash is just that - focus.

The Eagles need to keep their eye on the bigger prize.

Sure, they were the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Yes, it looks like they will win the NFC East.

But none of those things are the ULTIMATE goal.

Don't get me wrong - each of those accomplishments are important - but they are just steps up the mountain.

The next big milestone - locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and playoff Bye.

That means the Eagles would only need to win two games to reach the Super Bowl.

The other benefit of the top seed is that all games leading up to the Super Bowl would at the Linc - where the Eagles are 6-1 this season.

Back to that word "focus".

The Birds need to keep doing what they've doing.

They are averaging 29.7 points per game - tops in the NFL.

On defense, they are +14 in the turnover margin - again tops in the NFL.

They need to stay the course, and stay healthy, of course.

Do that and we may be watching another Super Bowl Trophy presentation in a couple of months.