Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Maryland

UPPER MARLBORO, Maryland (WPVI) -- Action News has learned Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint on Friday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Police in Prince George's County said two robbers approached Pascal early Friday morning, pointed a gun at him and took his $150,000 diamond necklace.

Pascal was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are now searching for the suspects.

The Eagles organization said they've been in contact with Pascal, and are "happy to hear he's doing fine."

Pascal is a graduate of Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.