Philadelphia election 2023: City leaders to announce how to report irregularities, voting issues

Philadelphia city leaders are expected to announce what efforts will be in place on Tuesday to keep election workers safe.

The district attorney's office will brief the public Monday on its election task force

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Election Day is Tuesday and in these divisive times, there are concerns about keeping election workers safe.

Monday, city leaders are expected to announce what efforts will be in place on Tuesday to "protect Philadelphia's vote."

The district attorney's office will brief the public on its election task force at noon, which will be ready to respond to complaints of intimidation, harassment or anything suspicious.

This comes as candidates to become the city's 100th mayor are making their final push.

Democrat Cherelle Parker is running against Republican David Oh. Both candidates are former city council members.

No matter who wins, history will be made.

Oh would be the first Asian-American to win the office, as well as the first Republican to win in 76 years.

Parker would be the first woman to become mayor.

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In New Jersey, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must also be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so be sure to locate your designated ballot drop box location.

Action News will have complete election results in Philadelphia and across the region Tuesday night once the polls close.