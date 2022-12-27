Police investigating break-in at Mayfair Family Dollar store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who smashed through the front of a Family Dollar store.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue in Mayfair.
Police responded to the burglary alarm at the store.
Arriving officers found a hole smashed through a panel at the front of the store.
Police say they are still trying to figure out if anything was taken.
Investigators are searching surveillance cameras.
No injuries were reported.
RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker