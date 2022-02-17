fatal shooting

Man, 59, fatally shot at strip mall in Crescentville

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed at a Philadelphia strip mall.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue in the city's Crescentville section.

The 59-year-old male victim was shot once in the right side of his body, police say.

He was taken by medics to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police were seen going in and out of a restaurant searching for evidence.

It is not clear if the shooting took place inside that business.

Police have not made any arrests.

