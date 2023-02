Man shot and killed while standing on front porch of his Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot dead just steps from his front door in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5300 block of Sylvester Street.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was shot in the head while standing on his front porch.

Officials recovered two guns from the scene but have not made any arrests.

