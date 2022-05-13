Philadelphia Film Festival

Global hits headline Philadelphia Film Festival's 5th Annual SpringFest

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest returns for 5th year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A jam-packed weekend featuring some of the best new films kicks off Friday at the Philadelphia Film Center.

Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest is back for its fifth year, featuring three days of movies gaining major attention across the globe.

"It's actually bigger than any SpringFest we've ever done because we're using two screens instead of one," said Andrew Greenblatt, the CEO & Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society.

"We've got more films packed in there because there was so much we wanted to show. It's all of the stuff that we would put in the main film festival if it were happening right now. There's a lot to see. We're showing around 22 films, which is probably double where we thought we'd be. There's so much we loved and we're happy to bring them to you."

The big film festival, always packed with Oscar contenders, takes place in October.

But this weekend, the Spring lineup includes films with big buzz like Sundance Audience Award winner, "Cha Cha Real Smooth," starring Dakota Johnson, and Emma Thompson's latest film, "Good Luck to You Leo Grande."

SpringFest is also hosting the Philadelphia premiere of "Spin Me Round," starring Wilmington's Aubrey Plaza.

It all kicks off Friday May 13th and runs through Sunday the 15th at the Philadelphia Film Center.

Some of the screenings are free through their PFS On Us Program.

Click here for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesphiladelphia film festivalfilm festival
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FILM FESTIVAL
Philly Film Festival: Local filmmakers' short films and more
Your guide to the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival
2 free movies from Philly filmmakers at 30th Film Festival
Philly Film Festival returns to in-person shows for 30th anniversary
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philly shooting
NJ woman attacked by bear while checking her mail
Woman charged with arson after Mother's Day fire in Camden
South Jersey high school student identified in fatal crash
Man charged with manufacturing ghost guns, meth in Delco
Philly students walk out of class to rally for abortion rights
AccuWeather: Humid, Scattered Showers This Weekend
Show More
Gunmen fire roughly 25 shots into crowd at gas station: Police
2 ATV riders could lose legs after colliding with SUV
Jimmy Butler: 'Tobias Harris over me?'
Researchers tracking half-ton shark along East Coast
Van stolen Chinatown church found; search for suspects continues
More TOP STORIES News