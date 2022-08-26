Officials investigating suspicious fire at Port Richmond warehouse

Officials determined the fire originated from a large amount of debris that was piled inside the property.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from inside the building.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials say an early morning fire at a warehouse in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia is suspicious.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Castor Avenue.

The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

Firefighters appeared to have salvaged most of the warehouse.

No injuries were reported.