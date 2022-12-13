Multiple Philadelphia house fires leave 1 dead, several injured

If you need a smoke alarm, city fire officials urge any resident to contact 311 and it will be installed for free.

"It's been a tough weekend for the fire department. This makes 40 or so fire fatalities this year," said Philadelphia Fire Captain Derek Bowmer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person died and several others were injured following several house fires in Philadelphia on Monday.

Around 4 a.m., a house went up in flames on the 2400 block of Seybert Street in North Philadelphia.

The blaze claimed the life of one person and injured another.

Around 12:30 p.m., flames erupted on the 4700 block of Salem Street in Frankford. The fire rose to a second alarm before crews got it under control within an hour.

Five homes were damaged, and 20 people were displaced. Officials said no one was injured.

Neighbors say squatters have been known to stay in some of the vacant homes that were involved in the afternoon blaze.

Neighbor Beverly Wilson said seeing people lose everything during the holidays is difficult.

"Northeast Baptist Church at 4744 Tackawanna Street will have their coat drive between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday or until supplies last... We hate this during the holidays. A fire is always worse whenever it happens, but it seems more pronounced when it's the holidays."

Also on Monday, firefighters rescued two people from a home on the 300 block of Indiana Street.

And later in the evening, a house fire on North Lawrence Street in the city's Kensington section injured two people.

If you need a smoke alarm, city fire officials urge any resident to contact 311 and it will be installed for free. Click here for more information.