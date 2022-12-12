1 dead, 1 injured in North Philadelphia house fire

A neighbor said it is believed the homeowner had to jump out of a second-story window to escape the flames.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a house fire in North Philadelphia.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Seybert Street, between North 24th and 25th streets.

Authorities say a victim was found dead inside the home.

Another person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

"This is horrible. (The homeowner) did have fire detectors; we heard them going off," neighbor and block captain Renee Bowers told Action News. "I'm just stunned. I can't believe it."

Bowers said she saw the flames from her home and came outside.

Bowers said multiple people lived inside the home. She said she saw the homeowner outside on the street.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.