Crews battle 2-alarm fire involving several rowhomes in Philadelphia's Frankford section

There was no immediate word on injuries.

The flames started in one of the rowhomes but spread to several others, officials said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Salem Street.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed heavy smoke billowing from the homes.

There was no immediate word on injuries but displaced residents were being sent to St. Mark's Church.