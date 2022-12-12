Crews battle 2-alarm fire involving several rowhomes in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Salem Street.
The flames started in one of the rowhomes but spread to several others, officials said.
Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed heavy smoke billowing from the homes.
There was no immediate word on injuries but displaced residents were being sent to St. Mark's Church.