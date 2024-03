Fire damages several businesses in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Smoke poured from a business overnight in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue right around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The flames quickly spread to three adjoining businesses on the block and through the roof.

It took more than an hour to bring the blaze under control.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.