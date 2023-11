A man in a wheelchair was rescued from a burning home in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section early Tuesday morning.

Video from the Citizen App shows flames raging from the back of the home and the moment something electrical sent sparks flying

The blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of North 17th Street.

The 38-year-old disabled man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.