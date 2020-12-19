fire

Firefighters battle flames, freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Frozen water and cold temperatures created a number of issues for firefighters in Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Two vacant rowhomes caught fire just after 4 a.m. on the 2200 block of North 7th Street in North Philadelphia.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of one of the homes.

A salt truck was called in as sub-zero temperatures caused icy conditions on the road as water was being pumped on the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In Tacony, smoke and flames damaged a rowhome.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. on the 4700 block of Longshore Avenue.

Authorities said the homeowner was able to escape safely.
