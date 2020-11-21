Grays Ferry fire kills 2 children, injures infant and adults

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two young children are dead, an infant is in critical condition, and three adults are hospitalized following an early morning fire in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia."Looks like this is going to be a multiple fatality incident, incredibly tragic for us, and my heart goes out to the families involved," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. "It's a tragic morning."The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of South 30th Street.Police said a 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead the home. A 10-year-old girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she died.A 9-month-old child remains in critical condition at CHOP, suffering from smoke inhalation and burns, according to authorities.A 24-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police said she jumped from a second floor of the home, then suffered second degree burns on her body when she attempted to get back into the residence to get the children.Police said a 30-year-old man is in stable condition with burns and smoke inhalation at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.A man in his 50s is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian with smoke inhalation.There is no word on the relationship between the victims.A cause of the fire is under investigation.