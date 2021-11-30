fire rescue

Firefighters battle Spring Garden, South Philly house fires; 4 rescued

A firefighter was injured battling the North 22nd Street fire.
2 rescued, firefighter injured in Spring Garden fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters rescued four people while battling two house fires within the same hour early Tuesday morning.

Flames ripped through a rowhome in the city's Spring Garden section just before 1 a.m., sending occupants to the roof.

Firefighters rescued two people from the blaze on the 800 block of North 22nd Street.

Medics transported a 74-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also injured when he slipped and fell. He was listed in stable condition.

About a half hour later, two people were rescued from a rowhome fire in South Philadelphia.

Both fire victims were checked out for injuries at the scene and did not need additional treatment.



Firefighters tackled the flames from the roof along the 1500 block of McKean Street around 1:30 a.m.

There is no word on a cause for either fire.
