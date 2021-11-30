Firefighters battle Spring Garden, South Philly house fires; 4 rescued

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11283839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Both fire victims were checked out for injuries at the scene and did not need additional treatment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters rescued four people while battling two house fires within the same hour early Tuesday morning.Flames ripped through a rowhome in the city's Spring Garden section just before 1 a.m., sending occupants to the roof.Firefighters rescued two people from the blaze on the 800 block of North 22nd Street.Medics transported a 74-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman to the hospital with smoke inhalation.A firefighter was also injured when he slipped and fell. He was listed in stable condition.About a half hour later, two people were rescued from a rowhome fire in South Philadelphia.Firefighters tackled the flames from the roof along the 1500 block of McKean Street around 1:30 a.m.Both fire victims were checked out for injuries at the scene and did not need additional treatment.There is no word on a cause for either fire.