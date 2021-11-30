Firefighters battle Spring Garden, South Philly house fires; 4 rescued

Flames ripped through a rowhome in the city's Spring Garden section just before 1 a.m., sending occupants to the roof.
Firefighters rescued two people from the blaze on the 800 block of North 22nd Street.
Medics transported a 74-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
A firefighter was also injured when he slipped and fell. He was listed in stable condition.
About a half hour later, two people were rescued from a rowhome fire in South Philadelphia.
Firefighters tackled the flames from the roof along the 1500 block of McKean Street around 1:30 a.m.
Both fire victims were checked out for injuries at the scene and did not need additional treatment.
There is no word on a cause for either fire.