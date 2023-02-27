More than $30,000 raised for Philadelphia firefighter injured while battling blaze

Randy Ballinger, with Ladder 13 of the Philadelphia Fire Department, was rushed to the hospital after falling from the roof of a two-story row home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia firefighter who suffered multiple injuries while serving his community remains hospitalized Sunday night.

Randy Ballinger, with Ladder 13 of the Philadelphia Fire Department, fell nearly 25 feet from a roof while battling flames at a two-story row home on South Paxon Street in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officials say he was in the overhaul process at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been started to help his family with the cost of medical bills.

In less than a day, the community already helped to surpass the initial goal of $30,000.

"On this job things happen. For all the safety issues, safety precautions we have, this is something that just happened. I believe Randy was lowering his equipment off the roof through a rope, lowering saws down and was in the overhaul process where he got hurt," explained Raymond Vozzelli, a trustee with Local 22, IAFF Philadelphia Firefighters' & Paramedics' Union.

Vozzelli said Ballinger had procedures on Sunday and more are expected on Monday.

Vozzelli says Ballinger remains in good spirits.