All Flyers players, staff to be fully vaccinated before start of season

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers are making vaccinations a priority this season.The team announced Tuesday that all players, coaches and staff members will be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the time the team plays its first regular-season game next month."We'll be fully vaccinated for the start of the season, for sure," Chuck Fletcher, General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, said. "We've had a great response from staff and players and we look forward to having a much more normal season than last year."For months, the Flyers have been very vocal and active in their efforts to get more people vaccinated with the 'Take Your Shot' campaign.Gritty and members of the Flyers organization have been out at vaccination sites.The Flyers have honored Dr. Ala Stanford and coordinated with her Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, teamed up with Penn Medicine and even provided vaccinations at their last regular season home game.Fletcher also announced that fans will be allowed back to watch veteran training camp next week; it will be the first time fans will be allowed at practices at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees since March 2020.Last season limited crowds were allowed at some games. This season, the Flyers are planning to open the Well Fargo Center to full capacity.The Flyers open their season at home on Oct. 15 against the Vancouver Canucks.