Prices at the pump falling across the Delaware Valley

"I work in Lancaster, so maybe I can start driving there instead of taking the train," said Kelsea Green of West Oak Lane.

According to AAA, the price of crude of oil is down, which means what you pay at the pump is lower.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gas prices have now fallen for 10 straight weeks, bringing some relief to drivers across the Delaware Valley.

According to AAA, as of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of regular stands at $3.89. Philadelphia, though, is quite a bit higher, at $4.22.

New Jersey residents are paying $4.01 for a gallon, while folks in Delaware are paying the least - below the national average at $3.81.

"I work in Lancaster, so maybe I can start driving there instead of taking the train," said Kelsea Green of West Oak Lane.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil is down, which means what you pay at the pump is lower.

At a gas station on City Avenue in Wynnefield, the price was below $4 a gallon, which was a welcome sign for drivers.

"I just drove by, I saw $3.99. I jumped over to get it," said Aaron Palmer, from West Philadelphia.

"Grandma lives down the street, so when I saw that, I filled her car up, grabbed my car, filled up my car," said Green.

In the last month, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded has dropped 49 cents across the country. In the Philadelphia metro area, it's down 36 cents; in South Jersey and Delaware, prices have dropped 44 cents a gallon.

"I've noticed they're slowly going down. It's nice. I'm glad of that," said James Wilson of Strawberry Mansion.

AAA said the downward trend is expected to continue, and, by this fall, prices should be cheaper once they switch over to the winter blend fuels. That could save drivers as much as 10 cents a gallon.

Still, some would like to see prices at the pump go down more

"GPA prices, I need it to be like academic probation right now," said Green.