Man, 25, shot multiple times at Philadelphia gas station

Officers found the victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Philadelphia gas station Friday morning.

Police were called around 7:20 a.m. to Liberty gas station on the 100 Block of West Lehigh Avenue in Kensington for the report of a shooting.

Officers found the 25-year-old victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

Police have not made any arrests.

