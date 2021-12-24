Man, 25, shot multiple times at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Philadelphia gas station Friday morning.Police were called around 7:20 a.m. to Liberty gas station on the 100 Block of West Lehigh Avenue in Kensington for the report of a shooting.Officers found the 25-year-old victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital.Police have not made any arrests.