Man, 25, shot multiple times at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a Philadelphia gas station Friday morning.
Police were called around 7:20 a.m. to Liberty gas station on the 100 Block of West Lehigh Avenue in Kensington for the report of a shooting.
Officers found the 25-year-old victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital.
Police have not made any arrests.
