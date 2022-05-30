Survey of Philly students reveals most worry about their safety when it comes to gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 80 percent of Philadelphia high school students who responded to a recent survey said they believe the driving force behind gun violence is gang involvement.Another two-thirds say it's a desire to be tough or cool.Later this week, a youth-led organization and members of city council will share the findings of this survey, to continue highlighting the impact on some of the city's youngest residents.With more than 1,300 students surveyed, the majority say they have been impacted by gun violence.Sixty-three percent of them worry about the safety of family and friends.Seventy-one percent said better gun laws are a possible solution to gun violence.The student study was conducted by "Enough is Enough," a group formed to bring young people into the advocacy around gun violence prevention."It's not just the fact that the young people are being impacted by the crime that we see on a consistent basis, but also the fact that they're not sure what direction to go in," said council member Isaiah Thomas.Thomas will join students this week at a rally outside City Hall about the full findings of the survey, while also calling for action."In the city of Philadelphia, we don't have the ability to make our own gun laws. Our gun laws are governed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."And just last week in the wake of the Texas School Shooting an effort in Harrisburg failed to ban assault weapons.Meanwhile, city lawmakers have been working to address ghost guns and keep weapons from falling into the wrong hands.