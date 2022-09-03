Police: 7 people shot, 3 dead in string of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven people were shot and three are dead after a night of gun violence in the city of Philadelphia.
It started in the Kingsessing section of the city just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
A 20-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were shot in the area of 52nd street and Woodland Avenue.
Both died as a result of their injuries.
Shortly after 4 a.m., a woman was shot in the Tacony section of the city.
This happened in the area of Jackson Street between Unruh Avenue and Knorr streets.
The 29-year-old woman was shot in the face.
She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
In North Philadelphia, 2 people were shot in the area of North Orkney Street and Indiana Avenue.
This happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
At least 60 shell-casings were found at the scene.
No word on the conditions of the victims.
In Kensington, a man was shot during an attempted robbery near B Street and East Westmoreland Street.
It happened just before 5:30 a.m.
The man was taken to the hospital. His age and condition is unknown at this time.
The latest shooting happened in the Hunting Park section of the city.
A man was shot and killed in the area of North Franklin and West Cayuga streets just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
No word on any arrests at this time.
Any one with information to any of these shootings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
All tips will be confidential.