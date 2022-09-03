WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police: 7 people shot, 3 dead in string of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia

Anyone with information for any of these shootings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
27 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating after 7 people were shot and 3 are dead during a night of gun violence in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seven people were shot and three are dead after a night of gun violence in the city of Philadelphia.

It started in the Kingsessing section of the city just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

A 20-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were shot in the area of 52nd street and Woodland Avenue.

Both died as a result of their injuries.

Shortly after 4 a.m., a woman was shot in the Tacony section of the city.

This happened in the area of Jackson Street between Unruh Avenue and Knorr streets.

The 29-year-old woman was shot in the face.

She was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

In North Philadelphia, 2 people were shot in the area of North Orkney Street and Indiana Avenue.

This happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

At least 60 shell-casings were found at the scene.

No word on the conditions of the victims.

In Kensington, a man was shot during an attempted robbery near B Street and East Westmoreland Street.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital. His age and condition is unknown at this time.

The latest shooting happened in the Hunting Park section of the city.

A man was shot and killed in the area of North Franklin and West Cayuga streets just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

No word on any arrests at this time.

Any one with information to any of these shootings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

All tips will be confidential.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.