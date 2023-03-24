Philadelphia police and fire crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation in the Mayfair section.

Police, firefighters respond to hazmat situation in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and fire crews are on the scene of a hazmat situation in the Mayfair section.

First responders were called to the 4000 block of Teesdale Street around 11 a.m.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene where there was a heavy police and fire presence.

Officials have not confirmed any other details at this time.

Yellow crime scene tape stretches for several blocks in the area of Frankford and Cottman avenues.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management says Frankford Avenue is closed between Cottman and Bleigh avenues.

