Health officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With 2021 almost in books and New Year's Eve just around the corner, local health officials are urging caution."We must do the things we can to protect ourselves," said Dr. Delana Wardlaw of Temple Health.Wardlaw says if you feel any symptoms of COVID, stay home and if you have a gathering, try and keep it small."Try to make sure you're staying with intimate gatherings with personal family and friends, making sure that those people are vaccinated," said Wardlaw.However, Action News spoke with two Old City restaurants, who say they'll be open Friday evening.Shawn Leahey of Positano Coast says they've been dealing with the pandemic for nearly two years and have safe accommodations."It's our specialty cocktail called the Mushroom for Improvement Martini," said Leahey.Just across the street at The Olde Bar, they have just a few reservations left open as well."We are serving a special menu of a combination of seafood short style dining, with our greatest hits like an incredible steak. There are options for everybody," said Joseph Quintela of The Olde Bar.Quintela says you'll be plenty safe with them."You're more than six feet apart from tables next door. You're in your own little nook, and we maintained the library theme that Bookbinders implies with accent and touches around the room," said Quintela.