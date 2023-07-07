Philadelphia offering several services as temperatures climb

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Summer weather is taking hold in Philadelphia.

The Department of Public Health is reminding city residents about the 90 public spray grounds to cool off in, and all 61 pools are open to the public.

People have been finding ways to beat the heat.

On 33rd and Girard, Dominic Page is under the shade of large trees, offering ice-cold refreshments to passing drivers.

"They love our fruit juices, Gatorades - everything sells," he said.

As for how he stays cool while standing out there?

"I drink some on the side myself!" he said.

The tiny pitter-patter of feet splash in puddles at Sister Cities Park along the parkway, a fast way to cool off in the concrete jungle.

Ezra is taking part, and grandma Karen Kaplan is watching under the shade of an umbrella.

"We're going to be staying in water, we'll probably go from fountain to fountain," Kaplan said.

Speaking of water: the suggestion from the health department is to drink water even if you're not thirsty. Once you're thirsty it means you're already dehydrated.

For additional help:

The Heatline - a special helpline number - is open for calls: (215) 765-9040

Department of Homeless Services: (215) 232-1984