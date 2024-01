Man critically injured in hit-and-run after being struck by vehicle in Chinatown

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Chinatown section Thursday night.

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Chinatown section Thursday night.

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Chinatown section Thursday night.

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Chinatown section Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia's Chinatown section Thursday night.

The man was struck around 9 p.m. near 11th and Vine streets.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored or silver SUV, and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.