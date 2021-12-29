Woman, 22, exiting car struck by hit-and-run driver in Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run in Frankford.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue.Police say a driver struck a 22-year-old woman as she was exiting a parked car.The striking driver kept going.The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Investigators are checking to see if area surveillance cameras captured the incident.