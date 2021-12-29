hit and run

Woman, 22, exiting car struck by hit-and-run driver in Philly: Police

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run in Frankford.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say a driver struck a 22-year-old woman as she was exiting a parked car.

The striking driver kept going.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are checking to see if area surveillance cameras captured the incident.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahit and runpedestrian struckwoman injured
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Have you seen this driver? Man killed while crossing Bucks County road
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
Woman struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing street
Man, woman injured in Port Richmond hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Philly will end 2021 with all-time record number of homicides
Football icon John Madden dies at 85, NFL announces
Good Samaritan carjacked after helping man found lying in road
Eagles can clinch playoff berth this weekend. Here's how
Have you seen this driver? Man killed while crossing Bucks County road
Police investigate Strawberry Mansion shooting
Unmask the confusion over COVID protection and quarantine
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Harris has first career triple-double as Sixers beat Raptors
Dole salads recalled over potential listeria contamination
Court tosses conviction in one of NJ's most infamous cold cases
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
More TOP STORIES News