Man, 32, struck and killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.
It happened just after midnight Monday on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington.
Police say the vehicle struck a 32-year-old man. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators are looking for the driver and the vehicle involved.
No description of the striking vehicle has been released.
