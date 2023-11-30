SUV involved in hit-and-run near Philadelphia church located

Sources tell Action News that the owner of the vehicle was interviewed. No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they have found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash that injured a 69-year-old woman over the weekend.

On Thursday, the SUV was taken to the police tow lot in the city's Hunting Park section to be processed.

Sources tell Action News that the owner of the vehicle was interviewed and the investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

The woman who was hit remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to her family.

Police say she was leaving Mass at Our Lady of Calvary on the 11000 block of Knights Road on Sunday when the driver, who was leaving the church parking lot, hit her and left the scene.

Police released pictures of the driver wearing green Eagles gear. Police have not confirmed if it was the owner of the SUV they interviewed Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.