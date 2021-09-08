hit and run

Philly police release images of 2 vehicles sought after mom killed, toddler injured in hit-and-run

A dark-colored Chrysler 300 and a red Toyota Camry are being sought in this case.
Mother dies after hit-and-run driver strikes her, 3-year-old son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released images of two vehicles being sought after a woman and her 3-year-old son were struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Rebecca Malave, 37, died several days after she was hit at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 8 in the 100 block of West Luzerne Street in the Hunting Park section.

Malave's three-year-old son, Armani Negron, is still in St. Christopher's Hospital for Children with a traumatic brain injury.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of two vehicles being sought in connection with this case.

According to police, a camera captured the mother and son walking east on Luzerne Street. They are out of camera range when they walk under an overpass.

A dark-colored 2011 Chrysler 300 traveling in the same direction also goes under the overpass. It is followed by a red Toyota Camry in the 2017-2021 model year range.

Pictured: A dark-colored 2011 Chrysler 300 being sought in the Hunting Park hit-and-run.



Pictured: A red Toyota Camry in the 2017-2020 model year being sought in the Hunting Park hit-and-run.



Police say brake lights can be seen as the Chrysler is traveling under the overpass.

Investigators say it is not known which is the striking vehicle.

Police are seeking information about both vehicles and the drivers since they may have information about the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $30,000 reward is being offered.

Rebecca Malave, a mother who was the victim of a hit-and-run earlier this week in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia has died.

