Police investigate home invasion near Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a home invasion just blocks from Temple University's campus.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 1900 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the armed thieves stole several iPhones, Apple Watches and other tech equipment. The suspects also stole a gun and a 2022 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with Pennsylvania tags LSF-0973.

They were last seen heading northbound on 18th Street in the car.

No one was injured during the incident.