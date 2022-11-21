WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigate home invasion near Temple University's campus

The suspects were last seen heading northbound on 18th Street in a stolen Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with Pa. tag LSF-0973.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Monday, November 21, 2022 5:42PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say the armed thieves stole several iPhones, Apple Watches and other tech equipment. The suspects also stole a gun and a 2022 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a home invasion just blocks from Temple University's campus.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 1900 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the armed thieves stole several iPhones, Apple Watches and other tech equipment. The suspects also stole a gun and a 2022 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with Pennsylvania tags LSF-0973.

SEE ALSO: Armed suspect steals thousands of dollars in Mayfair home invasion

They were last seen heading northbound on 18th Street in the car.

No one was injured during the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.