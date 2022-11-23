Man in custody following home invasion robberies near Temple University's campus

In one of the crimes, armed thieves stole several iPhones, Apple Watches and other equipment. They also stole a gun and a car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A male suspect is in police custody in connection with two home invasion robberies near Temple University's campus.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said a 23-year-old man is currently being processed.

Police have been investigating three home invasion robberies in the area.

The most recent crime happened Monday at about 6:20 a.m. on the 1900 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia.

Four people, including two male Temple students, were inside the home at the time.

They said they woke up to guns in their faces and were told to hand over their belongings.

Police say the armed thieves stole several iPhones, Apple Watches and other tech equipment. The suspects also stole a gun and a 2022 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which has since been recovered.

It is a similar motive to two other early-morning home invasions in the same area carried out by two masked, armed men who robbed Temple students in their home.

On November 11, eleven sleeping students were rounded up and robbed of laptops, cellphones, debit cards and a car on the 1300 block of North 15th Street.

Detectives found surveillance video from a nearby store of a man using one of those stolen cards and have since released that video to the public in hopes someone recognizes the suspects.

Police released images of two suspects wanted in connection with the home invasion of several Temple students on Nov. 11, 2022. They may be tied to other recent incidents.

On November 9, Temple University student Kayla Barone was robbed at gunpoint in her off-campus housing on North 18th Street.

It is not yet clear which of the three robberies the suspect will face charges for.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.