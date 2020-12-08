homicide

2 men sought in fatal shooting of 27-year-old woman in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit released surveillance video Tuesday of two suspects in the shooting death of a 27-year-old woman.

The fatal shooting took place around 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the 1300 block of West Wishart Street in Hunting Park.

The surveillance video shows the two male suspects walking on the block. They were last seen after the shooting running north in the 3100 block of North 13th Street.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Police caution infrared lighting, seen in the surveillance footage, may affect the color of an individual's clothing and skin complexion.

If you see the suspects police say do not approach them, contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.
