Philadelphia police investigate fatal shooting of 34-year-old man

Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the legs.
Man shot multiple times in Frankford, dies at scene

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Frankford section of the city.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 1700 block of Kinsey Street.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another man believed to be the shooter was last seen running towards Hedge Street.

There is no word on a motive. The suspect remains at large.

