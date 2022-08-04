Death of man whose body was found after Eastwick brush fire deemed homicide by arson

The man, said to be approximately 30 to 40 years old, was found after the flames were extinguished.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the death of a man whose body was found after a brush fire on Thursday morning is a case of homicide by arson.

The fire was reported in the 2100 block of South 81st Street.

The man, said to be approximately 30 to 40 years old, was found after the flames were extinguished.

The fire marshal deemed the fire to be arson, police say.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a number of police officers at the scene. Police tape could be seen by an empty field with a pile of debris nearby.

There were no further details immediately available about the circumstances of this crime.

The name of the man who was found dead has not been released.