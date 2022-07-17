Crime Fighters: Who killed William James Sr. in Strawberry Mansion?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting at a gas station has investigators looking for tips in solving the crime.The killing happneed on Friday, February 12, 2021.Thirty-eight-year-old William James Sr. was at a gas station at the intersection of 33rd and York Streets in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.Just before 2 p.m., police were called for reports of a "person with a gun and a hospital case."When they arrived they found James suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."Police took the male to Temple University where he would succumb to his injuries," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.James' family doesn't know why this happened."No motive for this. All indications this guy was a very upstanding citizen," Montecalvo said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible."All you have to do is pick up the phone and call 215-546-TIPS, you remain anonymous. Help us solve these crimes."Up to this date the Citizens Crime Commission has received almost 500 tip calls.