crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed William James Sr. in Strawberry Mansion?

"All indications are this guy was a very upstanding citizen," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.
By Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Crimefighters: Who killed William James Sr.?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting at a gas station has investigators looking for tips in solving the crime.

The killing happneed on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Thirty-eight-year-old William James Sr. was at a gas station at the intersection of 33rd and York Streets in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Just before 2 p.m., police were called for reports of a "person with a gun and a hospital case."

When they arrived they found James suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Police took the male to Temple University where he would succumb to his injuries," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

James' family doesn't know why this happened.

"No motive for this. All indications this guy was a very upstanding citizen," Montecalvo said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"All you have to do is pick up the phone and call 215-546-TIPS, you remain anonymous. Help us solve these crimes."

Up to this date the Citizens Crime Commission has received almost 500 tip calls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)crime fightersmurdergun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Wade?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Ahmad Morales?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joshua Butts?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Bryan Drummond?
TOP STORIES
Four men wounded, two critically, after shooting in Juniata
AccuWeather: Steamy With Scattered Storms This Weekend
Pilot dead after plane crash in Cape May County
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Recent crime along Kelly Drive has residents on edge
Vice President Harris discusses abortion rights in Philadelphia
Police officer visits the "ship of hope" that helped him through COVID
Show More
ATV driver critically injured after crash in Claymont
Mourners pay respects to advocate for Asian American seniors
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Police: UPS driver shot returning home from work
More TOP STORIES News