96-year-old woman found dead in Roxborough suffered 'blunt force trauma' injuries: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a residence Sunday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 1:09 p.m. on the 4200 block of Houghton Street in the city's Roxborough section.

Police say a 96-year-old woman was found in the living room suffering from blunt force trauma injuries to her head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said

The circumstances surrounding the homicide have not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

