Philadelphia police investigate 3 homicides in Kensington

Shot at Close Range

Man Working on Car Killed

Corner Store Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating three separate homicides in the Kensington neighborhood.The latest happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of East Tusculum Street.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers were on patrol a block away when they heard the gunshots.Once on the scene, they found the 25-year-old male victim lying on the road.Police said he was shot in the head at close range. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the victim's last known address is in Philadelphia but miles from the shooting scene.The suspect ran and remains on the loose, Small said.Just after midnight, police responded to several 911 calls about a shooting on the 2000 block of East Tioga Street.Arriving officers found a 36-year-old male slumped in the driver's seat of a Honda. The driver side door and passenger side door were opened.Small said a gunman walked up to the victim who was working on his car and shot him at least six times."Clearly there was work being done on this vehicle because we found some tools and the hood was open," Small said.The 36-year-old victim died at the scene, which is just blocks from where he lived.A witness who was working on the vehicle with the victim was being interviewed by homicide detectives.The suspect fled on foot.Small said there are numerous surveillance cameras on the block which could help in the investigation.Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.Once on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man had been shot several times inside a corner store.Small said the man was shot at least two times while playing a video poker machine in the store.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are checking store surveillance cameras for leads on the shooter who ran from the scene.No arrests have been made in these shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call police.