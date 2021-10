Boys' Latin Charter School grieves another student lost to gun violence

Kaylin Jahad Johnson and Tommie Frazier

EMBED >More News Videos A growing number of community activists are urging the city to take action following a triple shooting that left two teens dead in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the sixth time in five years, Boys' Latin Charter School in West Philadelphia is grieving the loss of a student to gun violence.Sixteen-year-old Kaylin Jahad Johnson, who went by K.J., was one of two teens shot and killed in broad daylight at 56th and Vine in West Philadelphia on Wednesday The other teen killed, 18-year-old Tommie Frazier, was a member of the Mastery Harrity, Hardy High and Gratz High School communities, according to an email that was sent to the faculty on Thursday.K.J. was driving his car on Wednesday with Frazier and two other teens - both Boys' Latin students - when the shooting occurred.Johnson's aunt, who did not want to be identified, said the family is reeling. That is especially true for his mother, as K.J. was her only child.His aunt spoke to Action News to make sure K.J. was not just another number in the homicide tally that has soared past 300 homicides so far in 2021."K.J. wasn't murdered because he threatened someone, not because of some sort of beef," said his aunt outside of Boys' Latin on Thursday. "He was murdered because someone was reckless and thoughtless and they don't understand what they took away from us."K.J. had just left Boys' Latin on Wednesday and was heading to basketball practice. He excelled at sports and played various sports throughout the year, including on the Boys' Latin football team."K.J. just got his driver's license and his mom rewarded him," his aunt said. "He was just being a kid. It's horrible for the family, horrible for his mother. She lost her only child, her son, her best friend."K.J. is the sixth Boys' Latin student who has died from gun violence since 2016.The school lost Jahsun Patton, William Bethel, Sy-eed Woodson, Kahree Simmons and Tyhir Barnes.Boys' Latin Charter School released a statement on Thursday reading: