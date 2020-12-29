homicide

Woman in argument, man visiting family shot and killed in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are chasing leads on two homicides in Philadelphia and surveillance cameras recorded at least one of them.

Authorities said a 24-year-old woman was killed during an argument along the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawncrest around 11 p.m. Monday

Police said the gunman fired at least eight shots, hitting the woman in the head, face and body.

Police said business surveillance systems and real-time crime cameras captured what happened.

"About two minutes before being shot and killed, she was involved in a physical altercation with a female and a male. Then about two minutes later, another male who was not involved in the initial altercation walked up, and he clearly points a gun at her head, face-area, and fires from just a few feet away," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

While the shooter is still out there, police said they have witnesses.

In the other homicide, police said a 43-year-old man who was visiting family was shot dead on the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

No arrests have been made.

With these latest murders, the city is closing in on 500 homicides for the year.
