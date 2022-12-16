WATCH LIVE

Part of home collapses as firefighters battle Mayfair fire

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Friday, December 16, 2022 12:00PM
Part of home collapses during Mayfair fire
As Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control part of the building collapsed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control Friday morning part of the building collapsed.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of Welsh Road, between Charles Street and Frankford Avenue, in Mayfair.

Arriving crews were faced with a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Around 20 minutes into fighting the blaze, part of the home collapsed forcing firefighters to only work from the outside.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries.

