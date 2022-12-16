Part of home collapses as firefighters battle Mayfair fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control Friday morning part of the building collapsed.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Friday on the 4000 block of Welsh Road, between Charles Street and Frankford Avenue, in Mayfair.

Arriving crews were faced with a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Around 20 minutes into fighting the blaze, part of the home collapsed forcing firefighters to only work from the outside.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries.