Police ask for public's help identifying luggage stolen from Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia police say they were able to identify a suspect following an Action News investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Action News Investigation into stolen luggage has led to an arrest warrant, and now police are asking for the public's help in identifying other victims.

Philadelphia police released nine photos of luggage they believe was stolen from the Philadelphia International Airport.

They were recovered from a home in West Philadelphia.

Last month, a viewer contacted the Action News Investigative Team, saying his luggage had been stolen but it had an AirTag in it.

Investigative Reporter Chad Pradelli tried to hunt it down, tracking it from the Cherry Hill Mall to Camden. But the AirTag also revealed the stolen luggage had been at a home in West Philadelphia overnight.

Based on Action News' reporting, police were able to identify a suspect.

So far, more than a half dozen victims have been identified, but police believe there are more.

The suspect's name has not been released and is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Airport Unit at (215) 937-6927.

Passengers of stolen luggage are advised to provide their flight information, a detailed description of their luggage, including any unique identifiers, tags, or distinctive features, and make a lost/ stolen report.