Meet the hardworking dogs of the Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia International Airport introduced some of their working canines and their handlers to the public on Wednesday.

From detecting explosives to keeping passengers calm, working dogs play a variety of important roles at the airport.

The TSA, US Customs and Border Protection, the Philadelphia Police Airport Unit, and the Wagging Tails Brigade all use canines.

Their jobs include tasks like sniffing out drugs or illegal agriculture and providing comfort to nervous flyers.

Rex, a five-year-old yellow lab, spends his days getting pets and cuddles.

Many of the working dogs live with their handlers. When they're off the clock, they get the chance to just be dogs.