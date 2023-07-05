Soon after the party ended on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway, it was time to clean up from the July 4th festivities.

Crews clean up the Parkway following July 4th festivities in Philadelphia

By Wednesday morning, some roads had reopened, but other closures were still in place along the Parkway.

The stage needed to be broken down, and equipment from the concert was hauled away.

Fireworks filled the sky on Tuesday night as thousands gathered to celebrate. While others watched from home.

"We watched the fireworks from our deck though because we're lucky to live in this neighborhood," said nearby resident Lauren Hogan.

Revelers danced the night away to award-winning artists like Ludacris, Adam Blackstone, and Demi Lovato.

Once the night wrapped, the cleanup began almost immediately. The detours stretched into Wednesday.

"I've lived here for 20, 21 years. It hasn't gotten any better," noted nearby resident Cameron Abrams.

"It's a little burdensome for some, but it goes with the territory," said Douglas Thomas of Chestnut Hill.