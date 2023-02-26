Philadelphia holds polar plunge event in Fairmount Park to help find lifeguards

"We needed at least 250 more lifeguards and we're trying to make sure we meet that quota this year," said water safety instructor Will Coleman.

The city says potential lifeguards must apply by April 15 to get a $1,000 bonus and by May 15 to get a $500 bonus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of people jumped into an icy cold pool in Fairmount Park on Saturday to raise money and awareness about the need for lifeguards in Philadelphia this summer.

The city's parks and recreation department hosted its first ever "Philly Phreeze" at Kelly Pool. The event raised $65,000 to help the city recruit and offer bonuses to workers who sign up to be lifeguards.

"Not as bad as you would think, but it's really adrenaline," said Katie Burns from Fairmount. She jumped in the pool as light snow started to fall in the park.

"Why not? I'm here. I'm wet, it's snowing," Gregory Maddox from Overbrook Park laughed.

They were among the dozens of jumpers, which also included Councilman Curtis Jones and parks and rec employees.

"We have really struggled for the past few years, post COVID, coming out of COVID, you know there's a national lifeguard shortage, but there's also a hyper-local lifeguard and labor shortage here in Philadelphia," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, the commissioner of the city's parks and rec department.

To staff it's more than 60 pools, Philadelphia needs 400 lifeguards.

In order to do that, the city is offering a bonus of up to $1,000 for workers who sign up. The plunge doubled as a fundraiser for the initiative.

The city says potential lifeguards must apply by April 15 to get a $1,000 bonus and by May 15 to get a $500 bonus.